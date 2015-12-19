Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 19 Chelsea 3 Sunderland 1 Everton 2 Leicester City 3 Manchester United 1 Norwich City 2 Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 1 Southampton 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 AFC Bournemouth 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 17 11 5 1 37 24 38 2 Arsenal 16 10 3 3 29 13 33 3 Manchester City 16 10 2 4 32 17 32 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 17 7 8 2 28 14 29 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 17 8 5 4 22 14 29 ------------------------- 6 Crystal Palace 17 9 2 6 23 16 29 7 Watford 16 7 4 5 18 16 25 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 16 6 6 4 25 21 24 9 Liverpool 16 6 6 4 20 19 24 10 Everton 17 5 8 4 31 24 23 11 Stoke City 17 6 5 6 14 16 23 12 Southampton 17 5 6 6 21 21 21 13 West Bromwich Albion 17 5 5 7 17 23 20 14 AFC Bournemouth 17 5 4 8 22 32 19 15 Chelsea 17 5 3 9 21 27 18 16 Norwich City 17 4 5 8 20 29 17 17 Newcastle United 17 4 5 8 19 32 17 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 16 3 5 8 15 24 14 19 Sunderland 17 3 3 11 18 33 12 20 Aston Villa 17 1 4 12 14 31 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 20 Watford v Liverpool (1330) Swansea City v West Ham United (1600) Monday, December 21 Arsenal v Manchester City (2000)