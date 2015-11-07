SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 7 AFC Bournemouth 0 Newcastle United 1 Leicester City 2 Watford 1 Manchester United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Norwich City 1 Swansea City 0 Stoke City 1 Chelsea 0 Sunderland 0 Southampton 1 West Ham United 1 Everton 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 11 8 1 2 26 9 25 2 Arsenal 11 8 1 2 21 8 25 3 Leicester City 12 7 4 1 25 20 25 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 12 7 3 2 17 8 24 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 12 6 3 3 23 16 21 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 5 1 19 9 20 7 Southampton 12 5 5 2 19 13 20 ------------------------- 8 Everton 12 4 5 3 20 16 17 9 Liverpool 11 4 5 2 12 12 17 10 Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 12 11 16 11 Watford 12 4 4 4 11 12 16 12 Stoke City 12 4 4 4 10 12 16 13 West Bromwich Albion 12 4 2 6 10 16 14 14 Swansea City 12 3 4 5 12 16 13 15 Norwich City 12 3 3 6 16 23 12 16 Chelsea 12 3 2 7 16 23 11 17 Newcastle United 12 2 4 6 13 22 10 ------------------------- 18 AFC Bournemouth 12 2 2 8 12 25 8 19 Sunderland 12 1 3 8 13 26 6 20 Aston Villa 11 1 1 9 10 20 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 8 Aston Villa v Manchester City (1330) Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1600)
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.