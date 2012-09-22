Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Chelsea 1 Stoke City 0 Southampton 4 Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 0 Everton 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Reading 0 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Fulham 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 5 4 1 0 9 2 13 2 Everton 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 3 West Bromwich Albion 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 ------------------------- 4 Fulham 5 3 0 2 12 7 9 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 4 3 0 1 10 5 9 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 8 1 8 7 Manchester City 4 2 2 0 9 6 8 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 9 Swansea City 5 2 1 2 10 7 7 10 Tottenham Hotspur 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 11 Newcastle United 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 12 Sunderland 4 0 4 0 4 4 4 13 Stoke City 5 0 4 1 4 5 4 14 Aston Villa 5 1 1 3 5 9 4 15 Wigan Athletic 5 1 1 3 5 10 4 16 Norwich City 4 0 3 1 2 7 3 17 Southampton 5 1 0 4 9 15 3 ------------------------- 18 Liverpool 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 19 Queens Park Rangers 4 0 2 2 2 9 2 20 Reading 4 0 1 3 4 9 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Liverpool v Manchester United (1230) Newcastle United v Norwich City (1400) Manchester City v Arsenal (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers (1500)