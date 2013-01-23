Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league match on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 23
Arsenal 5 West Ham United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 23 18 2 3 57 30 56
2 Manchester City 23 15 6 2 45 19 51
3 Chelsea 23 13 6 4 47 22 45
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 23 12 5 6 40 28 41
-------------------------
5 Everton 23 9 11 3 35 26 38
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 23 10 7 6 46 27 37
7 Liverpool 23 9 7 7 40 28 34
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 23 10 4 9 33 32 34
9 Swansea City 23 8 9 6 34 27 33
10 Stoke City 23 6 11 6 22 27 29
11 Sunderland 23 7 7 9 27 31 28
12 West Ham United 23 7 6 10 26 33 27
13 Norwich City 23 6 8 9 24 39 26
14 Fulham 23 6 7 10 33 40 25
15 Southampton 23 5 8 10 30 40 23
16 Newcastle United 23 5 6 12 28 41 21
17 Aston Villa 23 4 8 11 19 44 20
-------------------------
18 Reading 23 4 7 12 28 43 19
19 Wigan Athletic 23 5 4 14 25 43 19
20 Queens Park Rangers 23 2 9 12 18 37 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation