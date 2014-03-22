March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, March 22 Cardiff City 3 Liverpool 6 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0 Everton 3 Swansea City 2 Hull City 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 5 Fulham 0 Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 Norwich City 2 Sunderland 0 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 21 6 4 62 23 69 2 Liverpool 30 20 5 5 82 38 65 3 Manchester City 28 20 3 5 76 27 63 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 30 19 5 6 53 34 62 ------------------------- 5 Everton 29 15 9 5 43 30 54 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 5 9 37 38 53 7 Manchester United 30 15 6 9 48 34 51 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 30 14 4 12 38 40 46 9 Southampton 30 12 9 9 43 37 45 10 Aston Villa 29 9 7 13 32 38 34 11 Stoke City 30 8 10 12 32 44 34 12 Hull City 30 9 6 15 32 37 33 13 Norwich City 31 8 8 15 26 48 32 14 West Ham United 30 8 7 15 32 40 31 15 Swansea City 30 7 8 15 40 46 29 16 West Bromwich Albion 30 5 13 12 33 45 28 17 Crystal Palace 30 8 4 18 19 39 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 28 6 7 15 26 44 25 19 Cardiff City 31 6 7 18 26 58 25 20 Fulham 31 7 3 21 30 70 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 23 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1330) Aston Villa v Stoke City (1600)