Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 4
Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 2
Hull City 2 Crystal Palace 0
Leicester City 2 Burnley 2
Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Sunderland 3 Stoke City 1
Swansea City 2 Newcastle United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 6 5 1 0 19 7 16
2 Manchester City 7 4 2 1 14 7 14
3 Southampton 6 4 1 1 11 4 13
4 Swansea City 7 3 2 2 10 8 11
5 Arsenal 6 2 4 0 11 7 10
6 Liverpool 7 3 1 3 10 10 10
7 Aston Villa 7 3 1 3 4 9 10
8 Hull City 7 2 3 2 11 11 9
9 Leicester City 7 2 3 2 11 12 9
10 Manchester United 6 2 2 2 11 9 8
11 Sunderland 7 1 5 1 8 7 8
11 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 2 2 8 7 8
13 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
14 Crystal Palace 7 2 2 3 10 12 8
15 Stoke City 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
16 West Ham United 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
17 Everton 6 1 3 2 12 14 6
18 Newcastle United 7 0 4 3 7 14 4
19 Burnley 7 0 4 3 3 10 4
20 Queens Park Rangers 6 1 1 4 4 13 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 5
Manchester United v Everton (1100)
Chelsea v Arsenal (1305)
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1305)
West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers (1515)