Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 4 Burnley 1 Stoke City 0 Leicester City 2 Sunderland 0 Manchester United 1 Everton 1 Watford 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 29 22 3 4 60 23 69 2 Tottenham Hotspur 29 18 8 3 57 21 62 3 Liverpool 30 17 8 5 64 37 59 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 29 17 7 5 56 32 58 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 29 14 12 3 43 24 54 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 28 15 6 7 58 36 51 7 Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 31 12 8 11 39 40 44 9 Watford 30 10 7 13 36 48 37 10 Leicester City 30 10 6 14 37 47 36 11 Stoke City 31 9 9 13 33 45 36 12 Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35 13 Southampton 28 9 7 12 33 36 34 14 Bournemouth 30 9 7 14 42 54 34 15 West Ham United 30 9 6 15 41 54 33 16 Crystal Palace 29 9 4 16 38 47 31 17 Swansea City 30 8 4 18 36 63 28 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 30 7 6 17 28 59 27 19 Middlesbrough 29 4 11 14 20 33 23 20 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 5 Arsenal v West Ham United (1845) Hull City v Middlesbrough (1845) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1845) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Chelsea v Manchester City (1900) Liverpool v Bournemouth (1900) Saturday, April 8 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130) Manchester City v Hull City (1400) Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400) Stoke City v Liverpool (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400) West Ham United v Swansea City (1400) Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630) Sunday, April 9 Sunderland v Manchester United (1230) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.