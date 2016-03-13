Tennis-Struggling Murray puzzled after early Rome exit
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Saturday, March 12 AFC Bournemouth 3 Swansea City 2 Norwich City 0 Manchester City 0 Stoke City 1 Southampton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 29 17 9 3 52 31 60 2 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 10 4 53 24 58 3 Arsenal 29 15 7 7 46 30 52 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 29 15 6 8 52 31 51 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 29 13 10 6 45 33 49 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 29 13 8 8 37 27 47 7 Southampton 30 12 8 10 38 30 44 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 28 12 8 8 43 37 44 9 Stoke City 30 12 7 11 32 36 43 10 Chelsea 29 10 10 9 43 39 40 11 West Bromwich Albion 29 10 9 10 30 36 39 12 Everton 28 9 11 8 51 39 38 13 AFC Bournemouth 30 10 8 12 38 47 38 14 Watford 29 10 7 12 29 30 37 15 Crystal Palace 29 9 6 14 32 39 33 16 Swansea City 30 8 9 13 30 40 33 17 Sunderland 29 6 7 16 35 54 25 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 30 6 7 17 31 54 25 19 Newcastle United 28 6 6 16 28 53 24 20 Aston Villa 30 3 7 20 22 57 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 14 Leicester City v Newcastle United (2000)
May 17 World number one Andy Murray is unsure what caused his recent slump after his Italian Open title defence ended with a 6-2 6-4 defeat by home favourite Fabio Fognini in the second round.
May 17 West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is "very happy" at the Premier League club and is confident the side can improve next season after an indifferent campaign, the Argentine said on Tuesday.