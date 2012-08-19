Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 19 Manchester City 3 Southampton 2 Wigan Athletic 0 Chelsea 2 Saturday, August 18 Arsenal 0 Sunderland 0 Fulham 5 Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Swansea City 5 Reading 1 Stoke City 1 West Bromwich Albion 3 Liverpool 0 West Ham United 1 Aston Villa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fulham 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 1 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 7 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 8 Reading 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Southampton 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 15 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Wigan Athletic 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 18 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 19 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 19 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 20 Everton v Manchester United (1900)
LONDON, England, June 5 With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice - speculation on the transfer market.