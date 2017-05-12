May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday
Friday, May 12
Everton 1 Watford 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 87
2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77
3 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 70
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 35 20 6 9 68 42 66
6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51 27 65
-------------------------
7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 41 46 45
9 Leicester City 35 12 7 16 45 54 43
10 Southampton 35 11 9 15 39 46 42
11 Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42
12 West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42
13 Stoke City 36 10 11 15 39 52 41
14 Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40
15 Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 40
16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38
17 Swansea City 36 10 5 21 41 69 35
-------------------------
18 Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34
R19 Middlesbrough 36 5 13 18 26 48 28
R20 Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League preliminary round
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 13
Manchester City v Leicester City (1130)
Bournemouth v Burnley (1400)
Middlesbrough v Southampton (1400)
Sunderland v Swansea City (1400)
Stoke City v Arsenal (1630)
Sunday, May 14
Crystal Palace v Hull City (1100)
West Ham United v Liverpool (1315)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1530)
Monday, May 15
Chelsea v Watford (1900)