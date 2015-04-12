April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 12 Manchester United 4 Manchester City 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Chelsea 1 Saturday, April 11 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1 Southampton 2 Hull City 0 Sunderland 1 Crystal Palace 4 Swansea City 1 Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Aston Villa 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Leicester City 3 West Ham United 1 Stoke City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 22 7 2 64 26 73 2 Arsenal 32 20 6 6 63 32 66 3 Manchester United 32 19 8 5 59 30 65 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 32 18 7 7 65 34 61 ------------------------- 5 Southampton 32 17 5 10 44 22 56 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 31 16 6 9 45 36 54 7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 16 6 10 50 46 54 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 32 13 8 11 38 40 47 9 West Ham United 32 11 10 11 42 40 43 10 Stoke City 32 12 7 13 36 40 43 11 Crystal Palace 32 11 9 12 42 43 42 12 Everton 32 9 11 12 40 43 38 13 Newcastle United 31 9 8 14 33 49 35 14 West Bromwich Albion 32 8 9 15 30 46 33 15 Aston Villa 33 8 8 17 24 45 32 16 Sunderland 32 5 14 13 25 48 29 17 Hull City 32 6 10 16 29 45 28 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 33 7 5 21 38 59 26 19 Burnley 32 5 11 16 26 50 26 20 Leicester City 31 6 7 18 32 51 25 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League preliminary round 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 13 Liverpool v Newcastle United (1900)