Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 20 Fulham 0 Arsenal 1 Norwich City 2 Reading 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Stoke City 2 Sunderland 1 Everton 0 Swansea City 0 Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 1 West Ham United 2 Wigan Athletic 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 33 26 3 4 75 35 81 2 Manchester City 32 20 8 4 58 27 68 3 Arsenal 34 18 9 7 65 35 63 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 32 18 7 7 64 33 61 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58 ------------------------- 6 Everton 34 14 14 6 51 38 56 7 Liverpool 33 13 11 9 59 40 50 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 33 13 6 14 43 44 45 9 Swansea City 33 10 12 11 43 42 42 10 West Ham United 34 11 9 14 40 47 42 11 Fulham 34 10 10 14 44 52 40 12 Southampton 34 9 12 13 47 54 39 13 Norwich City 34 8 14 12 33 53 38 14 Sunderland 34 9 10 15 38 45 37 15 Stoke City 34 8 13 13 30 41 37 16 Newcastle United 34 10 7 17 43 60 37 17 Aston Villa 33 8 10 15 36 60 34 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 33 8 7 18 37 60 31 19 Queens Park Rangers 34 4 12 18 29 56 24 20 Reading 34 5 9 20 37 65 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 21 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230) Liverpool v Chelsea (1500) Monday, April 22 Manchester United v Aston Villa (1900)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.