Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 9 Sunderland 1 Everton 1 Swansea City 2 Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Stoke City 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Newcastle United 2 Saturday, November 8 Burnley 1 Hull City 0 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 2 Manchester United 1 Crystal Palace 0 Queens Park Rangers 2 Manchester City 2 Southampton 2 Leicester City 0 West Ham United 0 Aston Villa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 11 9 2 0 28 11 29 2 Southampton 11 8 1 2 23 5 25 3 Manchester City 11 6 3 2 22 12 21 ------------------------- 4 West Ham United 11 5 3 3 19 14 18 ------------------------- 5 Swansea City 11 5 3 3 15 11 18 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 11 4 5 2 19 13 17 7 Manchester United 11 4 4 3 17 14 16 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 11 4 4 3 13 15 16 9 Stoke City 11 4 3 4 12 13 15 10 Everton 11 3 5 3 20 18 14 11 Liverpool 11 4 2 5 14 15 14 12 Tottenham Hotspur 11 4 2 5 14 16 14 13 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 4 4 13 15 13 14 Sunderland 11 2 6 3 12 19 12 15 Hull City 11 2 5 4 13 15 11 16 Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 5 16 11 17 Crystal Palace 11 2 3 6 14 20 9 ------------------------- 18 Leicester City 11 2 3 6 11 18 9 19 Queens Park Rangers 11 2 2 7 11 22 8 20 Burnley 11 1 4 6 6 19 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation