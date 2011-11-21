RPT-Soccer-Chelsea to host Burnley in Premier League season opener
LONDON, England, June 14 Chelsea will open the defence of their Premier League title at home to Burnley when the season kicks off on the weekend of Aug.12-13.
Nov 21 English Premier League result and standings on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Aston Villa 0 Sunday Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2 Saturday Everton 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1 Norwich City 1 Arsenal 2 Stoke City 2 Queens Park Rangers 3 Sunderland 0 Fulham 0 Swansea City 0 Manchester United 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Bolton Wanderers 1 Wigan Athletic 3 Blackburn Rovers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 12 11 1 0 42 11 34 2 Manchester United 12 9 2 1 29 12 29 3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 8 1 2 23 15 25 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 12 7 4 1 18 11 25 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 12 7 1 4 25 17 22 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 12 6 4 2 16 11 22 7 Arsenal 12 7 1 4 25 22 22 ------------------------- 8 Aston Villa 12 3 6 3 16 17 15 9 Queens Park Rangers 12 4 3 5 13 22 15 10 West Bromwich Albion 12 4 2 6 11 17 14 11 Norwich City 12 3 4 5 17 20 13 12 Everton 11 4 1 6 13 16 13 13 Swansea City 12 3 4 5 12 16 13 14 Stoke City 12 3 3 6 10 22 12 15 Sunderland 12 2 5 5 14 13 11 16 Fulham 12 2 5 5 14 15 11 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 3 2 7 13 20 11 ------------------------- 18 Bolton Wanderers 12 3 0 9 19 29 9 19 Blackburn Rovers 12 1 4 7 16 27 7 20 Wigan Athletic 12 1 3 8 10 23 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
June 14 Striker Tammy Abraham will decide on his future at Premier League champions Chelsea after England's campaign in the under-21 European Championships in Poland later this month, the 19-year-old has said.