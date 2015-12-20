Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 20
Swansea City 0 West Ham United 0
Watford 3 Liverpool 0
Saturday, December 19
Chelsea 3 Sunderland 1
Everton 2 Leicester City 3
Manchester United 1 Norwich City 2
Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 1
Southampton 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 2
West Bromwich Albion 1 AFC Bournemouth 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 17 11 5 1 37 24 38
2 Arsenal 16 10 3 3 29 13 33
3 Manchester City 16 10 2 4 32 17 32
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 17 7 8 2 28 14 29
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 17 8 5 4 22 14 29
-------------------------
6 Crystal Palace 17 9 2 6 23 16 29
7 Watford 17 8 4 5 21 16 28
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 17 6 7 4 25 21 25
9 Liverpool 17 6 6 5 20 22 24
10 Everton 17 5 8 4 31 24 23
11 Stoke City 17 6 5 6 14 16 23
12 Southampton 17 5 6 6 21 21 21
13 West Bromwich Albion 17 5 5 7 17 23 20
14 AFC Bournemouth 17 5 4 8 22 32 19
15 Chelsea 17 5 3 9 21 27 18
16 Norwich City 17 4 5 8 20 29 17
17 Newcastle United 17 4 5 8 19 32 17
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 17 3 6 8 15 24 15
19 Sunderland 17 3 3 11 18 33 12
20 Aston Villa 17 1 4 12 14 31 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 21
Arsenal v Manchester City (2000)