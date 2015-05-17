Soccer-Liverpool to face Bayern, Atletico in pre-season tournament
May 12 Liverpool will face Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in a pre-season tournament in Bavaria on August 1-2, the Premier League club said on Friday.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 17 Manchester United 1 Arsenal 1 Swansea City 2 Manchester City 4 Saturday, May 16 Burnley 0 Stoke City 0 Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 3 Queens Park Rangers 2 Newcastle United 1 Southampton 6 Aston Villa 1 Sunderland 0 Leicester City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Hull City 0 West Ham United 1 Everton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Chelsea 36 25 9 2 70 28 84 2 Manchester City 37 23 7 7 81 38 76 3 Arsenal 36 21 8 7 67 35 71 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 37 20 9 8 62 37 69 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 37 18 8 11 51 42 62 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 37 18 7 12 57 53 61 ------------------------- 7 Southampton 37 18 6 13 54 31 60 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 37 16 8 13 46 48 56 9 Stoke City 37 14 9 14 42 44 51 10 Everton 37 12 11 14 48 49 47 11 West Ham United 37 12 11 14 44 45 47 12 Crystal Palace 37 12 9 16 46 51 45 13 West Bromwich Albion 36 10 11 15 34 47 41 14 Leicester City 37 10 8 19 41 54 38 15 Aston Villa 37 10 8 19 31 56 38 16 Sunderland 36 7 16 13 30 50 37 17 Newcastle United 37 9 9 19 38 63 36 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 37 8 10 19 33 51 34 R19 Burnley 37 6 12 19 27 53 30 R20 Queens Park Rangers 37 8 6 23 41 68 30 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 18 West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1900)
AMSTERDAM, May 12 Ajax Amsterdam will field a side that cost just a fifth as much as Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba when the teams meet in the Europa League final on May 24.