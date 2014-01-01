Soccer-Llorente targeting more goals to aid Swansea survival
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 1 Arsenal 2 Cardiff City 0 Crystal Palace 1 Norwich City 1 Fulham 2 West Ham United 1 Liverpool 2 Hull City 0 Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Southampton 0 Chelsea 3 Stoke City 1 Everton 1 Sunderland 0 Aston Villa 1 Swansea City 2 Manchester City 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 20 14 3 3 39 18 45 2 Manchester City 20 14 2 4 57 23 44 3 Chelsea 20 13 4 3 38 19 43 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 20 12 3 5 46 23 39 ------------------------- 5 Everton 20 10 8 2 32 19 38 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 4 5 24 25 37 7 Manchester United 20 10 4 6 33 24 34 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 20 10 3 7 29 25 33 9 Southampton 20 7 6 7 26 23 27 10 Hull City 20 6 5 9 22 25 23 11 Aston Villa 20 6 5 9 19 25 23 12 Stoke City 20 5 7 8 19 30 22 13 Swansea City 20 5 6 9 26 28 21 14 West Bromwich Albion 20 4 9 7 23 27 21 15 Norwich City 20 5 5 10 17 33 20 16 Fulham 20 6 1 13 21 42 19 17 Cardiff City 20 4 6 10 15 32 18 ------------------------- 18 Crystal Palace 20 5 2 13 13 29 17 19 West Ham United 20 3 6 11 19 30 15 20 Sunderland 20 3 5 12 15 33 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 24 Manchester City must move on from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal and focus on getting a win in the Premier League derby against Manchester United, defender Jesus Navas has said.