May 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 13
Bournemouth 2 Burnley 1
Manchester City 2 Leicester City 1
Middlesbrough 1 Southampton 2
Stoke City 1 Arsenal 4
Sunderland 0 Swansea City 2
Friday, May 12
Everton 1 Watford 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Chelsea 36 28 3 5 76 29 87
2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77
3 Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72 38 72
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 70
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72 43 69
6 Manchester United 35 17 14 4 51 27 65
-------------------------
7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 41 46 45
9 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 45
10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 45
11 Leicester City 36 12 7 17 46 56 43
12 West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42
13 Stoke City 37 10 11 16 40 56 41
14 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 40
15 Watford 36 11 7 18 37 59 40
16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38
17 Swansea City 37 11 5 21 43 69 38
-------------------------
18 Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34
R19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 28
R20 Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28 62 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League preliminary round
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 14
Crystal Palace v Hull City (1100)
West Ham United v Liverpool (1315)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1530)
Monday, May 15
Chelsea v Watford (1900)