March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 9
Norwich City 0 Southampton 0
Queens Park Rangers 3 Sunderland 1
Reading 1 Aston Villa 2
West Bromwich Albion 2 Swansea City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 28 23 2 3 68 31 71
2 Manchester City 28 17 8 3 51 24 59
3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 6 6 49 33 54
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 28 15 7 6 56 30 52
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 28 13 8 7 53 32 47
-------------------------
6 Everton 28 11 12 5 44 35 45
7 West Bromwich Albion 29 13 4 12 40 38 43
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 28 11 9 8 53 34 42
9 Swansea City 29 10 10 9 40 36 40
10 Fulham 28 8 9 11 39 44 33
11 Stoke City 28 7 12 9 26 33 33
12 West Ham United 28 9 6 13 32 41 33
13 Norwich City 29 7 12 10 27 45 33
14 Sunderland 29 7 9 13 32 41 30
15 Newcastle United 28 8 6 14 38 49 30
16 Southampton 29 6 10 13 39 51 28
17 Aston Villa 29 6 9 14 28 54 27
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 28 6 6 16 33 55 24
19 Reading 29 5 8 16 35 56 23
20 Queens Park Rangers 29 4 11 14 24 45 23
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 10
Newcastle United v Stoke City (1500)
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)