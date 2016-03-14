Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, March 14 Leicester City 1 Newcastle United 0 Sunday, March 13 Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Saturday, March 12 AFC Bournemouth 3 Swansea City 2 Norwich City 0 Manchester City 0 Stoke City 1 Southampton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 30 18 9 3 53 31 63 2 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 10 4 53 24 58 3 Arsenal 29 15 7 7 46 30 52 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 29 15 6 8 52 31 51 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 29 13 10 6 45 33 49 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 29 13 8 8 37 27 47 7 Southampton 30 12 8 10 38 30 44 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 28 12 8 8 43 37 44 9 Stoke City 30 12 7 11 32 36 43 10 Chelsea 29 10 10 9 43 39 40 11 West Bromwich Albion 29 10 9 10 30 36 39 12 Everton 28 9 11 8 51 39 38 13 AFC Bournemouth 30 10 8 12 38 47 38 14 Watford 29 10 7 12 29 30 37 15 Crystal Palace 29 9 6 14 32 39 33 16 Swansea City 30 8 9 13 30 40 33 17 Sunderland 29 6 7 16 35 54 25 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 30 6 7 17 31 54 25 19 Newcastle United 29 6 6 17 28 54 24 20 Aston Villa 30 3 7 20 22 57 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.