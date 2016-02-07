Soccer-Brighton sign German midfielder Gross from Ingolstadt
May 19 Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sign Pascal Gross from German side FC Ingolstadt 04, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 7 AFC Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 1 Saturday, February 6 Aston Villa 2 Norwich City 0 Liverpool 2 Sunderland 2 Manchester City 1 Leicester City 3 Newcastle United 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1 West Ham United 0 Stoke City 0 Everton 3 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Watford 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 25 15 8 2 47 27 53 2 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 9 3 45 19 48 3 Arsenal 25 14 6 5 39 22 48 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 25 14 5 6 47 26 47 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 25 11 8 6 32 22 41 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 25 10 9 6 38 29 39 7 Southampton 25 10 7 8 33 24 37 ------------------------- 8 Everton 25 8 11 6 46 34 35 9 Liverpool 25 9 8 8 32 36 35 10 Watford 25 9 6 10 27 27 33 11 Stoke City 25 9 6 10 24 31 33 12 Crystal Palace 25 9 5 11 26 30 32 13 Chelsea 25 7 9 9 33 35 30 14 West Bromwich Albion 25 7 8 10 23 32 29 15 AFC Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 29 41 28 16 Swansea City 25 6 9 10 24 33 27 17 Newcastle United 25 6 6 13 26 44 24 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 25 6 5 14 28 48 23 19 Sunderland 25 5 5 15 30 49 20 20 Aston Villa 25 3 7 15 20 40 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.