Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Chelsea 2 Arsenal 0
Manchester United 2 Everton 1
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Southampton 0
West Ham United 2 Queens Park Rangers 0
Saturday, October 4
Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 2
Hull City 2 Crystal Palace 0
Leicester City 2 Burnley 2
Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Sunderland 3 Stoke City 1
Swansea City 2 Newcastle United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 7 6 1 0 21 7 19
2 Manchester City 7 4 2 1 14 7 14
3 Southampton 7 4 1 2 11 5 13
4 Manchester United 7 3 2 2 13 10 11
5 Swansea City 7 3 2 2 10 8 11
6 Tottenham Hotspur 7 3 2 2 9 7 11
7 West Ham United 7 3 1 3 12 10 10
8 Arsenal 7 2 4 1 11 9 10
9 Liverpool 7 3 1 3 10 10 10
10 Aston Villa 7 3 1 3 4 9 10
11 Hull City 7 2 3 2 11 11 9
12 Leicester City 7 2 3 2 11 12 9
13 Sunderland 7 1 5 1 8 7 8
14 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
15 Crystal Palace 7 2 2 3 10 12 8
16 Stoke City 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
17 Everton 7 1 3 3 13 16 6
18 Newcastle United 7 0 4 3 7 14 4
19 Burnley 7 0 4 3 3 10 4
20 Queens Park Rangers 7 1 1 5 4 15 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation