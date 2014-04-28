Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 28 Arsenal 3 Newcastle United 0 Sunday, April 27 Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 2 Liverpool 0 Chelsea 2 Sunderland 4 Cardiff City 0 Saturday, April 26 Fulham 2 Hull City 2 Manchester United 4 Norwich City 0 Southampton 2 Everton 0 Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Swansea City 4 Aston Villa 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 West Ham United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 36 25 5 6 96 46 80 2 Chelsea 36 24 6 6 69 26 78 3 Manchester City 35 24 5 6 93 35 77 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 36 22 7 7 65 41 73 ------------------------- 5 Everton 36 20 9 7 57 36 69 6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 20 6 10 52 49 66 ------------------------- 7 Manchester United 35 18 6 11 60 40 60 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 36 14 10 12 52 45 52 9 Newcastle United 36 14 4 18 39 57 46 10 Stoke City 36 11 11 14 39 50 44 11 Crystal Palace 36 13 4 19 28 43 43 12 Swansea City 36 10 9 17 51 52 39 13 Hull City 35 10 7 18 36 45 37 14 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 38 49 37 15 West Bromwich Albion 35 7 15 13 42 54 36 16 Aston Villa 35 9 8 18 36 53 35 17 Sunderland 35 8 8 19 37 57 32 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 36 8 8 20 28 60 32 19 Fulham 36 9 4 23 37 79 31 20 Cardiff City 36 7 9 20 31 69 30 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.