Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 20
Everton 1 Manchester United 0
Sunday, August 19
Manchester City 3 Southampton 2
Wigan Athletic 0 Chelsea 2
Saturday, August 18
Arsenal 0 Sunderland 0
Fulham 5 Norwich City 0
Newcastle United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Swansea City 5
Reading 1 Stoke City 1
West Bromwich Albion 3 Liverpool 0
West Ham United 1 Aston Villa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fulham 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
1 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 5 0 3
3 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
9 Reading 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
9 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
13 Southampton 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
14 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Wigan Athletic 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
18 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
19 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
19 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation