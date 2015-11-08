Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 0
Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 2
Saturday, November 7
AFC Bournemouth 0 Newcastle United 1
Leicester City 2 Watford 1
Manchester United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Norwich City 1 Swansea City 0
Stoke City 1 Chelsea 0
Sunderland 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 1 Everton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 12 8 2 2 26 9 26
2 Arsenal 12 8 2 2 22 9 26
3 Leicester City 12 7 4 1 25 20 25
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 12 7 3 2 17 8 24
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 12 5 6 1 20 10 21
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 12 6 3 3 23 16 21
7 Southampton 12 5 5 2 19 13 20
-------------------------
8 Crystal Palace 12 6 1 5 14 12 19
9 Everton 12 4 5 3 20 16 17
10 Liverpool 12 4 5 3 13 14 17
11 Watford 12 4 4 4 11 12 16
12 Stoke City 12 4 4 4 10 12 16
13 West Bromwich Albion 12 4 2 6 10 16 14
14 Swansea City 12 3 4 5 12 16 13
15 Norwich City 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
16 Chelsea 12 3 2 7 16 23 11
17 Newcastle United 12 2 4 6 13 22 10
-------------------------
18 AFC Bournemouth 12 2 2 8 12 25 8
19 Sunderland 12 1 3 8 13 26 6
20 Aston Villa 12 1 2 9 10 20 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation