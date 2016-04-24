April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
Leicester City 4 Swansea City 0
Sunderland 0 Arsenal 0
Saturday, April 23
AFC Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 4
Aston Villa 2 Southampton 4
Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 2
Manchester City 4 Stoke City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 35 22 10 3 63 33 76
2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 19 11 4 64 25 68
3 Manchester City 35 19 7 9 66 34 64
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 35 18 10 7 58 34 64
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 34 17 8 9 42 30 59
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 34 14 14 6 57 43 56
7 Liverpool 34 15 10 9 58 45 55
-------------------------
8 Southampton 35 15 9 11 49 37 54
9 Chelsea 34 12 11 11 53 46 47
10 Stoke City 35 13 8 14 37 51 47
11 Everton 34 9 14 11 53 48 41
12 Watford 34 11 8 15 33 40 41
13 AFC Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 42 61 41
14 West Bromwich Albion 34 10 10 14 31 42 40
15 Swansea City 35 10 10 15 34 49 40
16 Crystal Palace 35 10 9 16 36 45 39
17 Sunderland 34 7 10 17 39 57 31
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 34 8 7 19 35 60 31
19 Newcastle United 35 7 9 19 38 64 30
R20 Aston Villa 35 3 7 25 25 69 16
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 25
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)