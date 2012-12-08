Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 8
Arsenal 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Aston Villa 0 Stoke City 0
Southampton 1 Reading 0
Sunderland 1 Chelsea 3
Swansea City 3 Norwich City 4
Wigan Athletic 2 Queens Park Rangers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 15 12 0 3 37 21 36
2 Manchester City 15 9 6 0 28 11 33
3 Chelsea 16 8 5 3 28 17 29
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 2 5 28 23 26
-------------------------
5 West Bromwich Albion 16 8 2 6 24 21 26
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 16 6 6 4 26 16 24
7 Everton 15 5 8 2 25 19 23
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 16 6 5 5 26 21 23
9 Stoke City 16 5 8 3 14 12 23
10 West Ham United 15 6 4 5 19 17 22
11 Norwich City 16 5 7 4 17 24 22
12 Liverpool 15 4 7 4 19 18 19
13 Fulham 15 4 5 6 25 26 17
14 Newcastle United 15 4 5 6 17 21 17
15 Southampton 16 4 3 9 22 32 15
16 Aston Villa 16 3 6 7 12 23 15
17 Wigan Athletic 16 4 3 9 17 30 15
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 15 2 7 6 14 21 13
19 Reading 15 1 6 8 19 28 9
20 Queens Park Rangers 16 0 7 9 13 29 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 9
Manchester City v Manchester United (1330)
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
West Ham United v Liverpool (1600)
Monday, December 10
Fulham v Newcastle United (2000)