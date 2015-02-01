Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 Arsenal 5 Aston Villa 0 Southampton 0 Swansea City 1 Saturday, January 31 Chelsea 1 Manchester City 1 Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1 Hull City 0 Newcastle United 3 Liverpool 2 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 3 Leicester City 1 Stoke City 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Sunderland 2 Burnley 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 23 16 5 2 52 20 53 2 Manchester City 23 14 6 3 46 23 48 3 Manchester United 23 12 7 4 39 22 43 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 23 13 3 7 37 17 42 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 23 12 6 5 44 25 42 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 23 12 4 7 35 30 40 7 Liverpool 23 11 5 7 33 27 38 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 23 10 6 7 35 27 36 9 Swansea City 23 9 6 8 27 30 33 10 Stoke City 23 9 5 9 26 28 32 11 Newcastle United 23 8 6 9 29 35 30 12 Everton 23 6 8 9 31 34 26 13 Crystal Palace 23 5 8 10 25 34 23 14 Sunderland 23 4 11 8 21 33 23 15 West Bromwich Albion 23 5 7 11 20 32 22 16 Aston Villa 23 5 7 11 11 30 22 17 Burnley 23 4 8 11 21 38 20 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 23 4 7 12 20 33 19 19 Queens Park Rangers 23 5 4 14 24 42 19 20 Leicester City 23 4 5 14 21 37 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation