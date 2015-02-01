UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 Arsenal 5 Aston Villa 0 Southampton 0 Swansea City 1 Saturday, January 31 Chelsea 1 Manchester City 1 Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1 Hull City 0 Newcastle United 3 Liverpool 2 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 3 Leicester City 1 Stoke City 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Sunderland 2 Burnley 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 23 16 5 2 52 20 53 2 Manchester City 23 14 6 3 46 23 48 3 Manchester United 23 12 7 4 39 22 43 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 23 13 3 7 37 17 42 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 23 12 6 5 44 25 42 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 23 12 4 7 35 30 40 7 Liverpool 23 11 5 7 33 27 38 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 23 10 6 7 35 27 36 9 Swansea City 23 9 6 8 27 30 33 10 Stoke City 23 9 5 9 26 28 32 11 Newcastle United 23 8 6 9 29 35 30 12 Everton 23 6 8 9 31 34 26 13 Crystal Palace 23 5 8 10 25 34 23 14 Sunderland 23 4 11 8 21 33 23 15 West Bromwich Albion 23 5 7 11 20 32 22 16 Aston Villa 23 5 7 11 11 30 22 17 Burnley 23 4 8 11 21 38 20 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 23 4 7 12 20 33 19 19 Queens Park Rangers 23 5 4 14 24 42 19 20 Leicester City 23 4 5 14 21 37 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)