Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 23 Aston Villa 1 Stoke City 4 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Southampton 2 Saturday, March 22 Cardiff City 3 Liverpool 6 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0 Everton 3 Swansea City 2 Hull City 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 5 Fulham 0 Newcastle United 1 Crystal Palace 0 Norwich City 2 Sunderland 0 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 21 6 4 62 23 69 2 Liverpool 30 20 5 5 82 38 65 3 Manchester City 28 20 3 5 76 27 63 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 30 19 5 6 53 34 62 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 5 9 40 40 56 ------------------------- 6 Everton 29 15 9 5 43 30 54 7 Manchester United 30 15 6 9 48 34 51 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 30 14 4 12 38 40 46 9 Southampton 31 12 9 10 45 40 45 10 Stoke City 31 9 10 12 36 45 37 11 Aston Villa 30 9 7 14 33 42 34 12 Hull City 30 9 6 15 32 37 33 13 Norwich City 31 8 8 15 26 48 32 14 West Ham United 30 8 7 15 32 40 31 15 Swansea City 30 7 8 15 40 46 29 16 West Bromwich Albion 30 5 13 12 33 45 28 17 Crystal Palace 30 8 4 18 19 39 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 28 6 7 15 26 44 25 19 Cardiff City 31 6 7 18 26 58 25 20 Fulham 31 7 3 21 30 70 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.