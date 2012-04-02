Soccer-Lander owner cleared for Southampton takeover
LONDON, June 9 The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton's holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said on Friday.
April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League after Monday's match Blackburn Rovers 0 Manchester United 2 Sunday, April 1 Newcastle United 2 Liverpool 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Swansea City 1 Saturday, March 31 Aston Villa 2 Chelsea 4 Everton 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 2 Norwich City 1 Manchester City 3 Sunderland 3 Queens Park Rangers 2 Arsenal 1 Wigan Athletic 2 Stoke City 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Bolton Wanderers 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 31 24 4 3 76 27 76 2 Manchester City 31 22 5 4 75 25 71 3 Arsenal 31 18 4 9 62 41 58 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 7 7 56 36 58 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 31 15 8 8 53 36 53 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 31 15 8 8 46 42 53 7 Everton 31 12 7 12 32 32 43 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 31 11 9 11 36 33 42 9 Sunderland 31 11 8 12 42 37 41 10 Fulham 31 10 9 12 39 42 39 11 Swansea City 31 10 9 12 35 39 39 12 Norwich City 31 10 9 12 42 49 39 13 Stoke City 31 10 8 13 29 43 38 14 West Bromwich Albion 31 10 6 15 36 43 36 15 Aston Villa 30 7 12 11 33 42 33 16 Bolton Wanderers 30 9 2 19 36 60 29 17 Queens Park Rangers 31 7 7 17 35 54 28 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 31 7 7 17 43 64 28 19 Wigan Athletic 31 6 10 15 29 55 28 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 5 7 19 33 68 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
June 9 Middlesbrough appointed former Leeds United boss Garry Monk as their new manager, the Teesside club said on Friday.