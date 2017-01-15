Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 15
Everton 4 Manchester City 0
Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1
Saturday, January 14
Burnley 1 Southampton 0
Hull City 3 Bournemouth 1
Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3
Sunderland 1 Stoke City 3
Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4
Tottenham Hotspur 4 West Bromwich Albion 0
Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0
West Ham United 3 Crystal Palace 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52
2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 13 6 2 43 14 45
3 Liverpool 21 13 6 2 49 24 45
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 21 13 3 5 41 26 42
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 21 11 7 3 32 20 40
7 Everton 21 9 6 6 32 23 33
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 5 8 28 28 29
9 Stoke City 21 7 6 8 27 33 27
10 Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26
11 Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 25
12 West Ham United 21 7 4 10 26 35 25
13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24
14 Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 23
15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 24 34 21
16 Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 20
17 Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 16
-------------------------
18 Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16
19 Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 15
20 Swansea City 21 4 3 14 23 49 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation