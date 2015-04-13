April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 13
Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 0
Sunday, April 12
Manchester United 4 Manchester City 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Chelsea 1
Saturday, April 11
Burnley 0 Arsenal 1
Southampton 2 Hull City 0
Sunderland 1 Crystal Palace 4
Swansea City 1 Everton 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Aston Villa 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Leicester City 3
West Ham United 1 Stoke City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 31 22 7 2 64 26 73
2 Arsenal 32 20 6 6 63 32 66
3 Manchester United 32 19 8 5 59 30 65
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 32 18 7 7 65 34 61
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 32 17 6 9 47 36 57
-------------------------
6 Southampton 32 17 5 10 44 22 56
7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 16 6 10 50 46 54
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 32 13 8 11 38 40 47
9 West Ham United 32 11 10 11 42 40 43
10 Stoke City 32 12 7 13 36 40 43
11 Crystal Palace 32 11 9 12 42 43 42
12 Everton 32 9 11 12 40 43 38
13 Newcastle United 32 9 8 15 33 51 35
14 West Bromwich Albion 32 8 9 15 30 46 33
15 Aston Villa 33 8 8 17 24 45 32
16 Sunderland 32 5 14 13 25 48 29
17 Hull City 32 6 10 16 29 45 28
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 33 7 5 21 38 59 26
19 Burnley 32 5 11 16 26 50 26
20 Leicester City 31 6 7 18 32 51 25
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League preliminary round
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation