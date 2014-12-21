Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 21
Liverpool 2 Arsenal 2
Newcastle United 0 Sunderland 1
Saturday, December 20
Aston Villa 1 Manchester United 1
Hull City 0 Swansea City 1
Manchester City 3 Crystal Palace 0
Queens Park Rangers 3 West Bromwich Albion 2
Southampton 3 Everton 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Burnley 1
West Ham United 2 Leicester City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 16 12 3 1 36 13 39
2 Manchester City 17 12 3 2 36 14 39
3 Manchester United 17 9 5 3 30 18 32
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 17 9 4 4 29 19 31
-------------------------
5 Southampton 17 9 2 6 28 13 29
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 17 7 6 4 30 21 27
7 Tottenham Hotspur 17 8 3 6 22 23 27
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 17 7 4 6 22 19 25
9 Newcastle United 17 6 5 6 18 23 23
10 Liverpool 17 6 4 7 21 24 22
11 Everton 17 5 6 6 27 27 21
12 Aston Villa 17 5 5 7 11 21 20
13 Stoke City 16 5 4 7 18 21 19
14 Sunderland 17 3 10 4 15 24 19
15 West Bromwich Albion 17 4 5 8 17 23 17
16 Queens Park Rangers 17 5 2 10 20 32 17
17 Crystal Palace 17 3 6 8 19 27 15
-------------------------
18 Burnley 17 3 6 8 12 26 15
19 Hull City 17 2 7 8 15 24 13
20 Leicester City 17 2 4 11 15 29 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 22
Stoke City v Chelsea (2000)