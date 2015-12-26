Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 26 AFC Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0 Aston Villa 1 West Ham United 1 Chelsea 2 Watford 2 Liverpool 1 Leicester City 0 Manchester City 4 Sunderland 1 Newcastle United 0 Everton 1 Southampton 4 Arsenal 0 Stoke City 2 Manchester United 0 Swansea City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Norwich City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 18 11 5 2 37 25 38 2 Arsenal 18 11 3 4 31 18 36 3 Manchester City 18 11 2 5 37 20 35 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 18 8 8 2 31 14 32 ------------------------- 5 Crystal Palace 18 9 3 6 23 16 30 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 18 8 5 5 22 16 29 7 Watford 18 8 5 5 23 18 29 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 18 7 6 5 21 22 27 9 Everton 18 6 8 4 32 24 26 10 West Ham United 18 6 8 4 26 22 26 11 Stoke City 18 7 5 6 16 16 26 12 Southampton 18 6 6 6 25 21 24 13 West Bromwich Albion 18 5 5 8 17 24 20 14 AFC Bournemouth 18 5 5 8 22 32 20 15 Chelsea 18 5 4 9 23 29 19 16 Swansea City 18 4 6 8 16 24 18 17 Norwich City 18 4 5 9 20 32 17 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 18 4 5 9 19 33 17 19 Sunderland 18 3 3 12 19 37 12 20 Aston Villa 18 1 5 12 15 32 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 28 Crystal Palace v Swansea City (1500) Everton v Stoke City (1500) Norwich City v Aston Villa (1500) Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500) Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth (1730) Manchester United v Chelsea (1730) West Ham United v Southampton (1730)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.