Soccer-Stones can handle England midfield role, says manager Southgate
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
Jan 15 English Premier League results and standings on Sunday. Newcastle United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Swansea City 3 Arsenal 2 Played on Saturday Aston Villa 1 Everton 1 Blackburn Rovers 3 Fulham 1 Chelsea 1 Sunderland 0 Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Manchester United 3 Bolton Wanderers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Norwich City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 20 15 3 2 56 16 48 2 Manchester United 21 15 3 3 52 20 48 3 Tottenham Hotspur 21 14 4 3 39 21 46 ------------------------ 4 Chelsea 21 12 4 5 40 25 40 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 21 11 3 7 38 31 36 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 21 10 6 5 30 25 36 7 Liverpool 21 9 8 4 24 18 35 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 21 8 6 7 22 31 30 9 Norwich City 21 7 7 7 32 36 28 10 Swansea City 21 6 8 7 23 25 26 11 Everton 21 7 4 10 21 25 25 12 Sunderland 21 6 6 9 27 24 24 13 Aston Villa 21 5 9 7 23 27 24 14 Fulham 21 5 8 8 23 29 23 15 West Bromwich Albion 21 6 4 11 20 30 22 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 4 6 11 23 37 18 17 Blackburn Rovers 21 4 5 12 32 44 17 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 21 4 5 12 19 36 17 19 Bolton Wanderers 21 5 1 15 25 46 16 20 Wigan Athletic 20 3 6 11 18 41 15 Playing on Monday (GMT) Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (2000)
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 12 The draw for the first round of next season's English League Cup, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, organisers said on Monday.