April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 3
Manchester City 3 Hull City 1
Middlesbrough 0 Burnley 0
Stoke City 1 Liverpool 2
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Watford 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 1 Swansea City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75
2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 8 3 64 22 68
3 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 29 14 12 3 43 24 54
7 Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 8 12 39 41 44
9 Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40
10 Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37
11 Leicester City 30 10 6 14 37 47 36
12 Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36
13 Stoke City 32 9 9 14 34 47 36
14 West Ham United 32 10 6 16 42 57 36
15 Bournemouth 32 9 8 15 45 59 35
16 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31
17 Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 32 8 4 20 37 67 28
19 Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24
20 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Sunderland v Manchester United (1230)
Everton v Leicester City (1500)
Monday, April 10
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)