Soccer-Hughes hopeful Berahino can boost Stoke's top-seven ambitions
May 10 Stoke City can aim for a top-seven Premier League finish in the future if Saido Berahino turns himself into a 20-goal-a-season striker, manager Mark Hughes has said.
Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 29 AFC Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 1 Aston Villa 2 Sunderland 2 Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 0 West Ham United 3 Manchester City 2 Watford 0 Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 1 Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 10 0 12 2 Crystal Palace 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 3 Leicester City 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 3 3 7 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 2 3 7 ------------------------- 7 West Ham United 4 2 0 2 9 6 6 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 9 Everton 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 10 Norwich City 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 11 AFC Bournemouth 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 12 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 13 Chelsea 4 1 1 2 6 9 4 14 West Bromwich Albion 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 15 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 16 Watford 4 0 3 1 2 4 3 17 Stoke City 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 18 Southampton 3 0 2 1 2 5 2 20 Sunderland 4 0 2 2 6 10 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 30 Southampton v Norwich City (1230) Swansea City v Manchester United (1500)
May 10 Chelsea's Victor Moses has credited manager Antonio Conte for reviving his career at Stamford Bridge by converting him into a wing back during their Premier League title charge this season.