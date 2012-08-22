Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 22 Chelsea 4 Reading 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Fulham 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 2 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 ------------------------- 4 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 7 Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 9 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Reading 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 13 Southampton 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 14 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 15 Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Wigan Athletic 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 18 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 19 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 19 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Swansea City v West Ham United (1145) Aston Villa v Everton (1400) Manchester United v Fulham (1400) Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Southampton v Wigan Athletic (1400) Sunderland v Reading (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Chelsea v Newcastle United (1630) Sunday, August 26 Stoke City v Arsenal (1230) Liverpool v Manchester City (1500)
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.