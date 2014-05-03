May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 3
Aston Villa 3 Hull City 1
Everton 2 Manchester City 3
Manchester United 0 Sunderland 1
Newcastle United 3 Cardiff City 0
Stoke City 4 Fulham 1
Swansea City 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 36 25 5 6 96 37 80
2 Liverpool 36 25 5 6 96 46 80
3 Chelsea 36 24 6 6 69 26 78
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 36 22 7 7 65 41 73
-------------------------
5 Everton 37 20 9 8 59 39 69
6 Tottenham Hotspur 37 20 6 11 52 51 66
-------------------------
7 Manchester United 36 18 6 12 60 41 60
-------------------------
8 Southampton 37 15 10 12 53 45 55
9 Newcastle United 37 15 4 18 42 57 49
10 Stoke City 37 12 11 14 43 51 47
11 Crystal Palace 36 13 4 19 28 43 43
12 West Ham United 37 11 7 19 40 49 40
13 Swansea City 37 10 9 18 51 53 39
14 Aston Villa 36 10 8 18 39 54 38
15 Hull City 36 10 7 19 37 48 37
16 West Bromwich Albion 35 7 15 13 42 54 36
17 Sunderland 36 9 8 19 38 57 35
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 36 8 8 20 28 60 32
R19 Fulham 37 9 4 24 38 83 31
R20 Cardiff City 37 7 9 21 31 72 30
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 4
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1230)
Chelsea v Norwich City (1500)
Monday, May 5
Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1900)