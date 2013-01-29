Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 29
Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester City 0
Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 2
Sunderland 0 Swansea City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 23 18 2 3 57 30 56
2 Manchester City 24 15 7 2 45 19 52
3 Chelsea 23 13 6 4 47 22 45
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 23 12 5 6 40 28 41
-------------------------
5 Everton 23 9 11 3 35 26 38
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 23 10 7 6 46 27 37
7 Liverpool 23 9 7 7 40 28 34
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 24 8 10 6 34 27 34
9 West Bromwich Albion 23 10 4 9 33 32 34
10 Stoke City 24 6 12 6 24 29 30
11 Sunderland 24 7 8 9 27 31 29
12 West Ham United 23 7 6 10 26 33 27
13 Norwich City 23 6 8 9 24 39 26
14 Fulham 23 6 7 10 33 40 25
15 Newcastle United 24 6 6 12 30 42 24
16 Southampton 23 5 8 10 30 40 23
17 Wigan Athletic 24 5 5 14 27 45 20
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 24 4 8 12 20 46 20
19 Reading 23 4 7 12 28 43 19
20 Queens Park Rangers 24 2 10 12 18 37 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, January 30
Arsenal v Liverpool (1945)
Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Fulham v West Ham United (2000)
Manchester United v Southampton (2000)
Reading v Chelsea (2000)
Saturday, February 2
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1245)
Arsenal v Stoke City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Newcastle United v Chelsea (1500)
Reading v Sunderland (1500)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Southampton (1500)
Fulham v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, February 3
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Manchester City v Liverpool (1600)