Soccer-Llorente targeting more goals to aid Swansea survival
April 24 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente is keen to score more goals in the club's four remaining Premier League games and help them avoid relegation, the Spaniard has said.
March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 25 Arsenal 2 Swansea City 2 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 0 Everton 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 21 6 4 62 23 69 2 Manchester City 29 21 3 5 79 27 66 3 Liverpool 30 20 5 5 82 38 65 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 55 36 63 ------------------------- 5 Everton 30 16 9 5 46 30 57 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 5 9 40 40 56 7 Manchester United 31 15 6 10 48 37 51 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 31 14 4 13 38 43 46 9 Southampton 31 12 9 10 45 40 45 10 Stoke City 31 9 10 12 36 45 37 11 Aston Villa 30 9 7 14 33 42 34 12 Hull City 30 9 6 15 32 37 33 13 Norwich City 31 8 8 15 26 48 32 14 West Ham United 30 8 7 15 32 40 31 15 Swansea City 31 7 9 15 42 48 30 16 West Bromwich Albion 30 5 13 12 33 45 28 17 Crystal Palace 30 8 4 18 19 39 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 28 6 7 15 26 44 25 19 Cardiff City 31 6 7 18 26 58 25 20 Fulham 31 7 3 21 30 70 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 26 West Ham United v Hull City (1945) Liverpool v Sunderland (2000)
April 24 Manchester City must move on from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal and focus on getting a win in the Premier League derby against Manchester United, defender Jesus Navas has said.