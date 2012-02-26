Soccer-Capello named head coach of CSL's Jiangsu Suning
June 11 Former England and AC Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Sunday Arsenal 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Norwich City 1 Manchester United 2 Stoke City 2 Swansea City 0 Saturday, February 25 Chelsea 3 Bolton Wanderers 0 Manchester City 3 Blackburn Rovers 0 Newcastle United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Fulham 1 West Bromwich Albion 4 Sunderland 0 Wigan Athletic 0 Aston Villa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 26 20 3 3 67 19 63 2 Manchester United 26 19 4 3 63 26 61 3 Tottenham Hotspur 26 16 5 5 51 30 53 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 26 14 4 8 53 37 46 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 26 13 7 6 47 31 46 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 26 12 7 7 38 38 43 7 Liverpool 25 10 9 6 29 23 39 ------------------------- 8 Norwich City 26 9 8 9 38 43 35 9 Sunderland 26 9 6 11 34 30 33 10 Everton 25 9 6 10 26 27 33 11 Fulham 26 8 9 9 32 36 33 12 Stoke City 26 9 6 11 26 38 33 13 West Bromwich Albion 26 9 5 12 33 35 32 14 Swansea City 26 7 9 10 28 34 30 15 Aston Villa 26 6 11 9 29 34 29 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 5 7 14 30 51 22 17 Queens Park Rangers 26 5 6 15 27 45 21 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 26 5 6 15 37 59 21 19 Bolton Wanderers 26 6 2 18 29 54 20 20 Wigan Athletic 26 4 8 14 23 50 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Rafael Nadal will have to overcome Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who has never lost any of his three previous grand slam finals, in the Roland Garros title decider if he is to become the first man to win the same major 10 times. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect first copy by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman and Julien Pretot, 600 words)