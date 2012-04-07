April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
English Premier League matches on Saturday
Bolton Wanderers 0 Fulham 3
Chelsea 2 Wigan Athletic 1
Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 1
Norwich City 2 Everton 2
Stoke City 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0
West Bromwich Albion 3 Blackburn Rovers 0
Friday, April 6
Swansea City 0 Newcastle United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 31 24 4 3 76 27 76
2 Manchester City 31 22 5 4 75 25 71
3 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 8 7 56 36 59
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 31 18 4 9 62 41 58
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 32 16 8 8 55 37 56
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 32 16 8 8 48 42 56
7 Everton 32 12 8 12 34 34 44
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 32 11 10 11 37 34 43
9 Sunderland 32 11 9 12 42 37 42
10 Fulham 32 11 9 12 42 42 42
11 Stoke City 32 11 8 13 31 44 41
12 Norwich City 32 10 10 12 44 51 40
13 West Bromwich Albion 32 11 6 15 39 43 39
14 Swansea City 32 10 9 13 35 41 39
15 Aston Villa 31 7 13 11 34 43 34
16 Bolton Wanderers 31 9 2 20 36 63 29
17 Queens Park Rangers 31 7 7 17 35 54 28
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 32 7 7 18 43 67 28
19 Wigan Athletic 32 6 10 16 30 57 28
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 5 7 20 34 70 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 8
Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers (1230)
Arsenal v Manchester City (1500)
Monday, April 9
Everton v Sunderland (1400)
Newcastle United v Bolton Wanderers (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1400)
Aston Villa v Stoke City (1630)
Fulham v Chelsea (1900)