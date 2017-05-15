May 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, May 15
Chelsea 4 Watford 3
Sunday, May 14
Crystal Palace 4 Hull City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Manchester United 1
West Ham United 0 Liverpool 4
Saturday, May 13
Bournemouth 2 Burnley 1
Manchester City 2 Leicester City 1
Middlesbrough 1 Southampton 2
Stoke City 1 Arsenal 4
Sunderland 0 Swansea City 2
Friday, May 12
Everton 1 Watford 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Chelsea 37 29 3 5 80 32 90
2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 24 8 4 73 24 80
3 Liverpool 37 21 10 6 75 42 73
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 36 21 9 6 72 38 72
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 36 21 6 9 72 43 69
6 Manchester United 36 17 14 5 52 29 65
-------------------------
7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 61
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 9 15 41 46 45
9 Southampton 36 12 9 15 41 47 45
10 Bournemouth 37 12 9 16 54 66 45
11 Leicester City 36 12 7 17 46 56 43
12 West Ham United 37 11 9 17 45 63 42
13 Crystal Palace 37 12 5 20 50 61 41
14 Stoke City 37 10 11 16 40 56 41
15 Burnley 37 11 7 19 38 53 40
16 Watford 37 11 7 19 40 63 40
17 Swansea City 37 11 5 21 43 69 38
-------------------------
R18 Hull City 37 9 7 21 36 73 34
R19 Middlesbrough 37 5 13 19 27 50 28
R20 Sunderland 36 6 6 24 28 62 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League preliminary round
18-20: Relegation