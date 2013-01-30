Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 30
Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2
Everton 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Fulham 3 West Ham United 1
Manchester United 2 Southampton 1
Norwich City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Reading 2 Chelsea 2
Tuesday, January 29
Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester City 0
Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 2
Sunderland 0 Swansea City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 24 19 2 3 59 31 59
2 Manchester City 24 15 7 2 45 19 52
3 Chelsea 24 13 7 4 49 24 46
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 24 12 6 6 41 29 42
-------------------------
5 Everton 24 10 11 3 37 27 41
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 24 10 8 6 48 29 38
7 Liverpool 24 9 8 7 42 30 35
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 24 8 10 6 34 27 34
9 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 4 10 34 34 34
10 Stoke City 24 6 12 6 24 29 30
11 Sunderland 24 7 8 9 27 31 29
12 Fulham 24 7 7 10 36 41 28
13 West Ham United 24 7 6 11 27 36 27
14 Norwich City 24 6 9 9 25 40 27
15 Newcastle United 24 6 6 12 30 42 24
16 Southampton 24 5 8 11 31 42 23
17 Reading 24 4 8 12 30 45 20
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 24 5 5 14 27 45 20
19 Aston Villa 24 4 8 12 20 46 20
20 Queens Park Rangers 24 2 10 12 18 37 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 2
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1245)
Arsenal v Stoke City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Newcastle United v Chelsea (1500)
Reading v Sunderland (1500)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Southampton (1500)
Fulham v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, February 3
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Manchester City v Liverpool (1600)