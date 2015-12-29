Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 29 Leicester City 0 Manchester City 0 Monday, December 28 Arsenal 2 AFC Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 0 Everton 3 Stoke City 4 Manchester United 0 Chelsea 0 Norwich City 2 Aston Villa 0 Watford 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 2 Southampton 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 19 12 3 4 33 18 39 2 Leicester City 19 11 6 2 37 25 39 3 Manchester City 19 11 3 5 37 20 36 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 8 2 33 15 35 ------------------------- 5 Crystal Palace 19 9 4 6 23 16 31 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 19 8 6 5 22 16 30 7 West Ham United 19 7 8 4 28 23 29 ------------------------- 8 Watford 19 8 5 6 24 20 29 9 Stoke City 19 8 5 6 20 19 29 10 Liverpool 18 7 6 5 21 22 27 11 Everton 19 6 8 5 35 28 26 12 Southampton 19 6 6 7 26 23 24 13 West Bromwich Albion 19 6 5 8 18 24 23 14 Chelsea 19 5 5 9 23 29 20 15 Norwich City 19 5 5 9 22 32 20 16 AFC Bournemouth 19 5 5 9 22 34 20 17 Swansea City 19 4 7 8 16 24 19 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 19 4 5 10 19 34 17 19 Sunderland 18 3 3 12 19 37 12 20 Aston Villa 19 1 5 13 15 34 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 30 Sunderland v Liverpool (1945)