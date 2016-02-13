Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
AFC Bournemouth 1 Stoke City 3
Chelsea 5 Newcastle United 1
Crystal Palace 1 Watford 2
Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Norwich City 2 West Ham United 2
Sunderland 2 Manchester United 1
Swansea City 0 Southampton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 25 15 8 2 47 27 53
2 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 9 3 45 19 48
3 Arsenal 25 14 6 5 39 22 48
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 25 14 5 6 47 26 47
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 26 11 8 7 33 24 41
-------------------------
6 Southampton 26 11 7 8 34 24 40
7 West Ham United 26 10 10 6 40 31 40
-------------------------
8 Watford 26 10 6 10 29 28 36
9 Stoke City 26 10 6 10 27 32 36
10 Everton 26 8 11 7 46 35 35
11 Liverpool 25 9 8 8 32 36 35
12 Chelsea 26 8 9 9 38 36 33
13 Crystal Palace 26 9 5 12 27 32 32
14 West Bromwich Albion 26 8 8 10 24 32 32
15 AFC Bournemouth 26 7 7 12 30 44 28
16 Swansea City 26 6 9 11 24 34 27
17 Norwich City 26 6 6 14 30 50 24
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 26 6 6 14 27 49 24
19 Sunderland 26 6 5 15 32 50 23
20 Aston Villa 25 3 7 15 20 40 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 14
Arsenal v Leicester City (1200)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (1405)
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1615)