Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, October 22 Arsenal 0 Middlesbrough 0 Bournemouth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Burnley 2 Everton 1 Hull City 0 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 3 Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Swansea City 0 Watford 0 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 9 6 2 1 19 9 20 2 Liverpool 9 6 2 1 20 11 20 3 Manchester City 8 6 1 1 19 8 19 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 9 5 4 0 13 4 19 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 8 5 1 2 15 9 16 ------------------------- 6 Everton 9 4 3 2 13 8 15 7 Manchester United 8 4 2 2 13 8 14 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 9 Watford 9 3 3 3 13 13 12 10 Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 12 12 12 11 Crystal Palace 9 3 2 4 12 12 11 12 Leicester City 9 3 2 4 11 15 11 13 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 10 10 10 14 Burnley 9 3 1 5 8 13 10 15 West Ham United 9 3 1 5 10 17 10 16 Stoke City 9 2 3 4 9 16 9 17 Middlesbrough 9 1 4 4 7 11 7 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 9 2 1 6 8 22 7 19 Swansea City 9 1 2 6 8 15 5 20 Sunderland 9 0 2 7 6 16 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Manchester City v Southampton (1230) Chelsea v Manchester United (1500)