UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, October 22 Arsenal 0 Middlesbrough 0 Bournemouth 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Burnley 2 Everton 1 Hull City 0 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 3 Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Swansea City 0 Watford 0 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 9 6 2 1 19 9 20 2 Liverpool 9 6 2 1 20 11 20 3 Manchester City 8 6 1 1 19 8 19 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 9 5 4 0 13 4 19 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 8 5 1 2 15 9 16 ------------------------- 6 Everton 9 4 3 2 13 8 15 7 Manchester United 8 4 2 2 13 8 14 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 8 3 3 2 10 7 12 9 Watford 9 3 3 3 13 13 12 10 Bournemouth 9 3 3 3 12 12 12 11 Crystal Palace 9 3 2 4 12 12 11 12 Leicester City 9 3 2 4 11 15 11 13 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 10 10 10 14 Burnley 9 3 1 5 8 13 10 15 West Ham United 9 3 1 5 10 17 10 16 Stoke City 9 2 3 4 9 16 9 17 Middlesbrough 9 1 4 4 7 11 7 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 9 2 1 6 8 22 7 19 Swansea City 9 1 2 6 8 15 5 20 Sunderland 9 0 2 7 6 16 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Manchester City v Southampton (1230) Chelsea v Manchester United (1500)
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)