Nov 27 English Premier League results and standings on Sunday Liverpool 1 Manchester City 1 Swansea City 0 Aston Villa 0

Played on Saturday Arsenal 1 Fulham 1 Bolton Wanderers 0 Everton 2 Chelsea 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 1 Norwich City 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Stoke City 3 Blackburn Rovers 1 Sunderland 1 Wigan Athletic 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 13 11 2 0 43 12 35 2 Manchester United 13 9 3 1 30 13 30 3 Tottenham Hotspur 12 9 1 2 26 16 28 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 13 7 5 1 19 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 13 8 1 4 28 17 25 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 13 6 5 2 17 12 23 7 Arsenal 13 7 2 4 26 23 23 ------------------------- 8 Aston Villa 13 3 7 3 16 17 16 9 Everton 12 5 1 6 15 16 16 10 Norwich City 13 4 4 5 19 21 16 11 Queens Park Rangers 13 4 3 6 14 24 15 12 Stoke City 13 4 3 6 13 23 15 13 Swansea City 13 3 5 5 12 16 14 14 West Bromwich Albion 13 4 2 7 12 20 14 15 Fulham 13 2 6 5 15 16 12 16 Sunderland 13 2 5 6 15 15 11 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 3 2 8 13 23 11 ------------------------- 18 Bolton Wanderers 13 3 0 10 19 31 9 19 Wigan Athletic 13 2 3 8 12 24 9 20 Blackburn Rovers 13 1 4 8 17 30 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories