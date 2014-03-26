Soccer-Sakho 'drug' not on banned list, says UEFA
LONDON, April 20 France international Mamadou Sakho was suspended last season for taking a substance that was not in fact on WADA's banned list, a UEFA report confirmed on Thursday.
March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 26 Liverpool 2 Sunderland 1 West Ham United 2 Hull City 1 Tuesday, March 25 Arsenal 2 Swansea City 2 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 0 Everton 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 21 6 4 62 23 69 2 Liverpool 31 21 5 5 84 39 68 3 Manchester City 29 21 3 5 79 27 66 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 55 36 63 ------------------------- 5 Everton 30 16 9 5 46 30 57 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 5 9 40 40 56 7 Manchester United 31 15 6 10 48 37 51 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 31 14 4 13 38 43 46 9 Southampton 31 12 9 10 45 40 45 10 Stoke City 31 9 10 12 36 45 37 11 West Ham United 31 9 7 15 34 41 34 12 Aston Villa 30 9 7 14 33 42 34 13 Hull City 31 9 6 16 33 39 33 14 Norwich City 31 8 8 15 26 48 32 15 Swansea City 31 7 9 15 42 48 30 16 West Bromwich Albion 30 5 13 12 33 45 28 17 Crystal Palace 30 8 4 18 19 39 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 29 6 7 16 27 46 25 19 Cardiff City 31 6 7 18 26 58 25 20 Fulham 31 7 3 21 30 70 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 20 Relegation-threatened Swansea City face a "must-win" clash when they host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday as they fight to stay in touch with 17th-placed Hull City, manager Paul Clement has said.